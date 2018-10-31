Alleged exam malpractice: Police arraign Adeleke, granted bail

Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) at the Osun Election, Ademola Adeleke, was a while ago on Tuesday arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Adeleke, alongside four other were arraigned by the police on a four-count charge of alleged examination malpractice alongside four others.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred on them.

The defendants are the principal of Ojo-Aro community grammar school Osun state, Aregbesola Muftau; the registrar of the school, Gbadamosi Ojo, a teacher in the school, Dare Olutope, and the senator’s cousin, Sikiru Adeleke.

The prosecution accused three of the defendants of fraudulently registering Senator Adeleke and his cousin, as students of Ojo-aro community grammar school, in Osun State, for the National Examination Council’s June/July 2017 Senior School Certificate Examination in February 2017.

Three of the defendants, including Senator Adeleke, were thereafter granted bail, having filed their separate bail applications ahead of today’s arraignment.

The court ordered him to deposit his international passport with the registrar.

