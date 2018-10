Former Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose has regained freedom after spending 13 days in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fayose was detained since October 16, same day his successor took over.

According to hiis spokesman, Lere Olayinka, Fayose regained freedom on Monday evening.

Fayose is facing trial for alleged money laundering and abuse of office and is meant to return back to court on November 16.

