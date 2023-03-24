Alleged fraud: ICPC arraigns ex-JAMB registrar, four children

The federal government is to arraign Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, on seven counts bordering on money laundering at a Federal High Court, Abuja

Ojerinde is being arraigned alongside his four children; Mary Funmilola, Olumide Abiodun, Adedayo and Oluwaseun Adeniyi, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Ojerinde and his companies are currently facing a money laundering charge to the tune of N5 billion before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

He was accused to have diverted public funds while he served as National Examinations Council and NAMB registrar

However, in this fresh charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/119/23, the ex-JAMB boss and his four children were included.

Also joined in the charge are all his companies which include: Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Ltd, Cheng Marbles Ltd, Sapati International Schools Ltd, Trillium Learnings Centre Ltd and Standout Institutes Ltd.

Ojerinde and the ten defendants were yet to take a plea as at the time of filing the reports.

NAN

