Alleged fraud: NDDC contractor raises fresh alarm



One of the contractors with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), High Chief Nelson Agbamuche, has raised the alarm over a project he was handling, being attributed to an unknown person by the Commission.

With the development, he said there could be a sinister plot by the NDDC, to divert what rightfully belongs to him, as he also described the allegation that he signed contract agreements for 11 companies, as a calculated deception. “This is another blatant lie. It is bothersome when this kind of barefaced mendacity is supposedly coming from an official quarter. I state unequivocally that this is untrue,” he said in a reaction, Monday in Abuja. Chief Agbamuche, had recently warned the NDDC, not to drag him into the ongoing rift it was having with the National Assembly. He said in a statement personally signed that “at this point, I am beginning to suspect a deliberate conspiracy to forcefully capture what rightfully and legally belongs to me. My companies have been winning contracts for over 15 years; I am therefore worried that misguided officials are attributing the ownership of these same companies to another person.”



He expressed dismay over why unsubstantiated claims against him would be peddled from an official source of the NDDC, an institution that should have records to verify contract related issues.

“The latest mention is, sadly, uncharitable and very unbecoming of an institution that should have records in its care to verify contract related issues, devoid of false allegations.



“For the umpteenth time, these people should leave me out of their diatribes and cold war. I have responsibilities to my kingdom that demands unassailable public records that I have carefully built. This satanic drag must stop; I may be forced to seek redress against any official if this does not stop,” he stated.