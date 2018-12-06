Alleged gang-up: Atiku blasts APC, Buhari



People’s Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has blasted Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over claims that there was a gang-up by the elites to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

Rather than being a gang up, Atiku asserted that it was Buhari’s inability to manage the team that helped him midwife victory in 2015 that has frustrated his administration.

According to one of the Spokesmen of the PDP Campaign Council, Osita Chidoka, there was no gang-up against the President anywhere noting that aggrieved APC members and the hawks around the President are his major problem going into the next general elections.

Chidoka, who made this known yesterday when he appeared on Channels TV’s Politics Today, said the fact that hundreds of aides and supporters to several APC governors were leaving the ruling party on the eve of the 2019 polls showed that President Buhari’s main problem was rooted in his own failures to unite and hold his party men together and not on any gang-up as alleged by the VP.

“There’s no gang-up against President Buhari. What has happened is that the President has destroyed the coalition that brought him to power.

“The APC is a very divisive party and because of the divisiveness anchored on gross incompetence, the winning coalition that brought him (Buhari) to power could not be maintained. The coalition has fallen apart.

“Is it gang-up that APC members in Imo state have decamped to another party? Is it gang-up by anybody that Zamfara state APC members have moved to another party? In Ogun state, the members (of APC) and aides of the governor have moved to another party.

“APC was a special purpose vehicle designed to wrestle power out of the PDP. That goal was achieved but he (Buhari) was incapable of transforming the special purpose vehicle into a governing coalition.

“What is happening is not a gang-up. It is the outcome of incapacity and inability to build a governing coalition and that is majorly the reason the country is suffering”, he said.

It could be recalled that Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai had Tuesday corroborated the Osinbajo’s allegation by insisting that the flag-off of the PDP presidential rally held in Sokoto was a gang-up against Buhari.



