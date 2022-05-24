Alleged killing of northerners: Anambra government cautions on reportage… CNG, CAN warn on conspiracy of silence

The Anambra state government has said contrary to insinuations making the rounds, there is no religious or ethnic killing in the state.

The government said the clarification became necessary because of what it described as a “misleading” media report.

In a statement Tuesday in Awka, the state government, through the Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, said the clarification became necessary to avoid plunging the nation into further security challenge.

Aburime stated that Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration has not only demonstrated commitment to tackling insecurity, but continuously reassured both indigenes and non-indigenes in the state of their protection and safety.

While acknowledging there is general insecurity across the country, the state government said there is no targeted religious or ethnic killings in the state, adding that Anambra indigenes suffered more casualties as a result of the unfortunate killings.

The statement reads in part, “This release has become necessary to set the records straight about a misleading publication” on the cover of a major national daily where the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) reportedly killed a woman and her four kids, as well as six other northerners.

"While it is true that there is general insecurity across the country, there is no targeted religious or ethnic killings in Anambra State.

While saying the “report has the tendency to stir anger and disaffection in other parts of the country,” Aburime said the story was “inimical to the unity and progress of the nation.”

“The government of Anambra State hereby states that the report is not only sensational but misleading and should be immediately retracted to reflect the real situation on the ground.

“It is on record that Ndi Anambra and people of the North and other parts of the country, who live and do business in the state, not only share common values, but have always lived at peace with one another other in the state.

“Governor Soludo’s administration has not only demonstrated commitment in tackling insecurity, but has continuously reassured both indigenes and non-indigenes in the state of their protection and safety,” the statement further added.

Notwithstanding the clarifications, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) insisted there were “unrelenting attacks and killings of northerners passing through or residing among Igbo communities as minorities.”

In a statement Tuesday by the group’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the CNG said: “We note that hate campaigns and propaganda being conducted by created by certain interest groups in the South-east in the form of regional and ethnic agitators have emboldened the outlawed terrorist IPOB/ESN to carry out these unprovoked evictions, attacks, killings, destructions of properties and other forms of violations against northerners in various parts of the South East.

“We are particularly disturbed by the reports of the brutal murder of a mother and her four children for the only sin of being northerners. This followed other reports that some trucks conveying goods to the South were also set ablaze in Anambra at the weekend and the drivers and other occupants were killed, injured or disappeared without a trace.

“In sets of gory video clips trending online and seen by CNG, the victims were seen lying in the pool of their blood with bullets spread around and a narrator speaking in Igbo saying, “Everybody should look at this video that they have shot a woman and her four children. They are from the North. And they are shooting everybody they see on the street; so people should be careful.”

“Regrettably, we also note the manifestation of a dangerous conspiracy of silence when days after the Sunday’s killing of the northerners without any provocation, the story has not been told by any of the national print and broadcast media despite wide coverage by the social media with graphic photos of the mayhem and condemnation by security operatives, groups and individuals.

“We have watched and studied these events carefully and with considerable restraint and maturity, to the point of condoning and accommodating several unreasonable and unacceptable actions that have been perpetrated against Nigerians collectively, and northerners in particular.

“The intrinsic bias of the media and the double standards, hypocrisy and cowardice of regional, traditional, cultural, political and religious leaders from both the South and the North have become more glaring when they condemned the Deborah incident in Sokoto but conspiratorially and deliberately decline comments on the murderous activities of IPOB/ESN terrorists including the slaughter of a legislator.

“We note also the deliberate attempt by the media and southern leaders to conceal the true identity of the murderous IPOB/ESN terrorists by concealing it as ‘unknown gunmen’ while in actual sense they are known.

“We are aware that the activities of the IPOB/ESN terror groups are supported morally and politically by the vast majority of the pliant Igbo elites, politicians, traditional rulers, business persons, and the larger population of this ethnic group. It is also a situation that feeds on the docility of the affrighted section of those who pose as Northern leaders today.

“The recent attacks have pushed matters to a point whereby silence has become complicity and inaction is no longer an option, making it impossible for us to remain indifferent or silent in the face of such extreme provocations.

“As the representatives of various interest groups from Northern Nigeria, the CNG today declares enough is enough. The North will no longer remain passive under such deliberate and sustained attacks on its people and interests, and will henceforth be forced to react to every provocation and unwarranted violation,” the statement said.

CAN hits IPOB

Similarly, the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the alleged killing of the northerners in Anambra state.

“This unfortunate act is getting out of hand. IPOB members are murderers, cowards and sub-humans who oppress the innocent and kills children. FG should treat them same way as Boko Haram,” said CAN in statement by its state chairman, Rev Joseph John Hayab.

While praying for the repose of the soul of those killed, CAN said: “We have read the story of the Killing of Fatima, her unborn child, and four children in Anambra with sadness and disappointment about how evil activities have expanded in our country while good people are divided and silent.”

‘Life in our country has become so cheap with the raising of many evil criminal groups in every part of the country. Killings of human beings are no longer a serious matter because the people have been divided by tribe, region, and religion which have made it impossible for us to collectively condemn the evil around us or fight the evil we are seeing as a united force.”

“CAN sees the massacre of Fatima, her unborn child, and four children by criminals and terrorists in Anambra as bad for Nigeria’s peace and unity.

“CAN cannot keep quiet when evil is destroying the land. We all must know that when there is an injury to one then that injury is to all and evil only triumph when good people keep quiet and look the other way,” the statement further said.

Hayab further said: “CAN therefore is urging the federal government to go after Fatima murderers and all others who have killed any Nigeria from any region or of any identity.

“Until our Government and our law enforcement agencies go after all criminals and murderers and justice is seen to have been done on all murderers this evil will not stop and the murderers will not see their crime as evil but instead, they will smartly make us fight amongst ourselves and pay less attention to their crime.

“CAN Kaduna state commiserates with Fatima’s family and pray to God for comfort. CAN will also continue to preach peace, pray for peace, and speak truth to power and against every wrongdoing in Kaduna state and Nigeria as a whole. Because we believe that an injury to one is an injury to all. May God deliver Nigeria from bloodthirsty criminals.”

CSO reacts

In a reaction, Executive Director, OJA Development Consult, author, columnist and public affairs analyst, Jide Ojo, said “our authorities have made the country ungovernable and unsafe for us.

“These criminality should have been dealt with. Even in the South-east, their own citizens such as Chike Akuyili, the two soldiers and also a lawmaker, amongst others, were all murdered in cold blood.

“They are not just targeting the northerners but the authorities should live up to its expectations, according to Sec 14, Sub section 2B of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which talks about security and welfare of citizens being the primary purpose of Government, then we will not have the problem on our hands because an eye for an eye and tooth for a tooth will have everybody blind and toothless.

“If the country goes on a vengeance mission, we will just create an additional problem for this country.”

“Already, Nigeria is the Third most terrorised country in the world .The government needs to do the needful, they have the instruments of cohesion, they should go after all those criminal elements in the South-east and all over the country.

“Look at the recent Dei-Dei issue; it is snowballing and worrisome that these pockets of violence may escalate as we approach 2023 elections.

“It lies with the people in authority to do the right thing and deploy intelligence gathering. They need to be more proactive before some of these things get out of hand. When there is ethnic profiling, it has a spiral effect anywhere it happens.

“That’s why there are a lot of suspicions between the two major ethnic groups and it is affecting our politics. These are things that could change if we dealt with criminality not minding where the person is from. We need to know that it is not only the northerners that are targeted,” he further said.

