Alleged land grab: ABU lecturers protest demolition, seek revocation of el-Rufai certificates 

Lecturers of Ahmadu Bello University on Monday staged a demonstration to protest the demolition of part of ABU College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences in Mando, Kaduna by the state government in violation of court order.

The demonstrating lecturers lamented that demolition of the school and taking ownership of part of its land means demolition of Sardauna’s legacy, while appealing to Governor Nasir el-Rufai to desist from further encroachment and grabbing of the school land, noting that it belonged to ABU his Alma mater, or else they would call for revocation of his certificate.

The aggrieved lecturers claimed that el-Rufa’i buldozers had allegedly demolished the college fence thus subjecting the students and staff on campus to insecurity and making them prone to terrorists attacks, while calling on the relevant authorities to come to their rescue.

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria branch while addressing journalists, said attempts by the Kaduna state government to take over part of its land was an insult to the founder of the university and Premier of Northern Nigeria, late Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Chairman of ASUU, ABU chapter, Haruna Mohammed Jibril, said the development was a source of worry to the university community which had caused them sleepless nights.

“Sadly, we are here once again to update you on the encroachment on Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) lands covering 196.258 hectares situated at College of Agriculture and Animal Science (Mando) by Kaduna state government under Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

“His desperate attempt to take over the land is an affront and insult to Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna’s indelible legacies to public education. This is quite despicable when one considers what the Governor did to citizens of Kaduna state who built houses around Al Hudahuda College and Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria. This action is a clear double standard and a mind-set out to destroy without basis,” he said.

They said despite a subsisting Interim Court Order, restraining the governor and the Attorney General, their servants, agents and privies from further action, granted on January 18, 2022 by Justice K. Dabo of the Federal High Court, Zaria, the state government went ahead to demolish part of the school wall using Kaduna State Urban and Property Development Authority (KASUPDA) bulldozers.

“Based on the foregoing, ASUU called on the authorities of Ahmadu Bello University to institute an action on the government of Kaduna state and for compensation on the destruction of the wall of the college, felling of trees, distortion of flora and fauna and the entire environment.

“The Senate of Ahmadu Bello University to formally withdraw the degree certificates awarded Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai as his manyactions are in contravention of the requirements in character and learning deemed worthy of Ahmadu Bello University degree award,” he said.