Alleged libel: Omisore demands N4billion damages, apologies from Osun APC

Former deputy governor of Osun state and an All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary aspirant, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has demanded N4billion damages and apology from two factional APC leaders in the state.

Senator Omisore in a letter by his Counsel, Barrister Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), alleged Chairman of the Osun Progressives Mr Adebiyi Adelowo and the Secretary, Mr Rasak Salinsile of libelling him in a press statement issued by the duo on Monday.

In the separate letters to the APC Chairman and Secretary respectively, Barrister Oyewole (SAN) said the group in a statement signed by TOP Chairman, Adelowo Adebiyi, “on Monday, sounded a note of warning to the APC leader who according to them, have embraced a fair-weather friend, who is carrying the albatross of complicity in the death of our leader, Chief Bola Ige’.

The counsel noted that the group in the statement stressed further ” if Governor Gboyega Oyetola will not mind being an associate of an alleged murderer and sponsor of many killings in the state, we at the TOP will not join him and we are telling the whole world that we are not going to join those dancing on Uncle Bola Iges grave with his alleged killer. “