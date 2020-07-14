Alleged maltreatment: Military probes viral video by naval personnel

The Nigerian Military has commenced investigation on a video that went viral on social media about a personnel of the Nigerian Navy, one Seaman Haruna Goshit (a naval rating), who said he is being maltreated by a senior naval officer.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said the investigation, which he said is in line with global best practice, was to unravel the “true state of affairs.”

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Military has been drawn to a video trending in some quarters alleging maltreatment of one Seaman Haruna Goshit (a naval rating) by a senior naval officer. In the viral video, the said naval rating stated how he was unjustly maltreated by a superior senior naval officer.

“However, in line with global best practices, the Military High Command has commenced investigation on the viral video with a view to unraveling the true state of affairs.

“The general public is hereby notified that the outcome of the investigation will be made known when concluded.”