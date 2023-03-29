Alleged misconduct: Niger judiciary fires judge, demotes two

The Niger state judicial service commission has fired the Magistrate Court judge in Salka, Magama Local Government Area.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Secretary of the commission, Abdulrahman Garafini, in Minna, on Wednesday.

Garafini said the judge was sacked over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of judicial power.

The statement reads, ”It was further discovered that Mohammed Bako was a judge in his own case and used the instrument of his office to facilitate a gainful benefit for his personal interest and private affairs, hence, the NJSC approved the committee’s recommendations and dismissed the respondent with immediate effect,” he said.

“In addition, the commission also demoted by one grade level, two sharia court judges over misconduct and abuse of office.

“The affected judicial officers are Abdullahi Nasiru, the Sharia Judge of Kotun Bola Minna and his colleague in Badeggi, Mohammed Baba Enagi”.

