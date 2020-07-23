Alleged murder: Court adjourns Warri Chief bail application

Justice Efe Ikponwonba of a Benin High court in Edo state Thursday adjourned hearing on the bail application of the Iyasere of Warri kingdom in Delta State, Johnson Asheleghe to September 14, 2020.

Asheleghe and 11 others are standing trial on alleged abduction and murder of Mr. Sunny Etchie, a youth leader in Kolokolo community in Edo State.

Police prosecution, P. O Odion Esq, in a motion on June 30, 2020 on behalf of the commissioner of Police said the accused persons offence borders felony, conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

The prosecutor said the offence is punishable under Sections 516, 324, 316, (319) (1) of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38 laws of of Nigeria 2004, and under Section 3 of the kidnapping prohibition (amendment) law 2013 of Edo State,

Counsel to Chief Atseleghe, Presly Okojie, reiterated that his client was innocent and prayed for the defendant bail.

However, counsel to Kolokolo and the family of Etchie, Barrister Olayiwola Afolabi, opposed the defendant bail.