Alleged murder: Families beg IGP to release detained son, daughter

The families of late Justin Bajogo Osuhor of Umunede, Delta state, and Late Wilfred Obiora Efifie of Agulu in Anambra state have cried out to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, to use his good offices to ensure the release of their detained son and son-in-law, Mr Jude Osuhor, and their daughter and in-law, Miss Happiness Efifie, from police custody.

Justice Inyang E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja had on November 5, 2021 in suits Nos. FHC/ABJ/CS/1289/2021 and FHC/ABJ/CS/1290/2021 ordered their release.

The family made the plea at a press conference Tuesday in Abuja, which had in attendance members of the family, including Madam Bridget Osuhor (aged mother of Jude Osuhor), Mr Tochukwu Efifie (eldest brother of Happiness and Late Vivian Osuhor: Jude’s wife), Mrs Uche Oniemola (nee Osuhor: elder sister of Jude), Miss Peace Efifie (elder sister of Happiness and late Vivian) and Madam Cecilia Okuroro (nee Efifie: aunt of Peace, Tochukwu, Happiness, Loveth and Late Vivian).

Documents made available to journalists at the press conference, shows that Osuhor and Efifie were arrested in Lagos on October 2, 2021 by members of the Nigeria Police Force from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja, on trumped-up allegation of the ‘murder’ of Jude’s 35-year-old wife, Mrs. Vivian Osuhor (nee Efifie), on the instigation of the deceased’s younger sister, Loveth Efifie.

This is despite a medical report and death certificate issued by Dr Oyetunde Oyeyinka of Healing Field Specialist Clinics, Ajao Estate, Lagos, stating that Vivian died of Fibroid Menorrhagia, Septicemia and Diabetic Ketoacidosis on 14th September, following complications from miscarriage of her 8 weeks pregnancy.

Happiness, the immediate younger sister of the deceased, had lived with her late sister and her husband (Jude) for years in their Lagos home.