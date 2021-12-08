Alleged N352 fraud: Absence of counsel stalls Etukudoh’s trial

The trial of Provost of Federal School of Medical Laboratory Science Technology (FSMLST) Jos, Dr. Sunday Etukudoh, was Wednesday stalled due to the absence of prosecution counsel.

The matter was heard July 16, 2021, and adjourned to the 7,8 & 9 December, 2021, for continuation of hearing, over an alleged misappropriation of N352 million, by Dr. Etukudoh and four others accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, the prosecution counsel, Samuel Okeleke, was not in court, citing ill health as reason for his absence.

In a text message to one of the defense counsel, which was read in court, Okeleke said, “I recently had a surgery and would not be in court for FRN v. Dr. Erukudoh & others today.”

But defences for Dayo Adedeji Esq, Aliyu Sangei, Dawang Esq, for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd accused, took exception to the prosecution counsel’s choice of communication, saying that though issue of ill health must always be taken with high degree of consideration.

Justice Christine Dabup, adjourned the matter to March 2022.