Alleged N80bn fraud: HEDA wants Ahmed Idris sanctioned by ANAN

Following the arrest and detention of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently over an alleged malfeasance of stealing N80bn from the country’s treasury, the Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Center) has called on Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to subject Ahmed to the institute’s Disciplinary Panel for thorough investigation and appropriate sanction.

In a letter signed by the Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, the leading Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organisation charged ANAN to rise immediately and protect its image before men like Ahmed drags it to the mud, since he is a member of ANAN.

“Mr. Ahmed being a qualified Accountant and member of ANAN was appointed to manage the Federation’s Accounts, however, he allegedly ended up abusing the trust placed on him by the good people of Nigeria and the government. Hence, contravening the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants for members of ANAN.

“By virtue of paragraph 100.5 of the Code, the fundamental principles which an accountant must always uphold includes: integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behavior. It is apparent Mr. Ahmed has breached all the above stated fundamental principles and ethical standard of the Association by the allegations of embezzlement and stealing public funds, resulting in his arrest and detention by the EFCC.

“It is apparent that Ahmed has breached all the above stated fundamental principles and ethical standard of the Institute by the allegations of embezzlement and stealing public funds, resulting in his arrest and detention by the EFCC.”

