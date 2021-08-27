Alleged negative comment against D’Tigers: Group blasts Oyedeji

A group of sports enthusiasts, journalists and stakeholders under the aegis of Friends of Nigeria Sports (FSN) have come out to lambast former D’Tigers player Olumide Oyedeji for expressing negative vibes as D’Tigers began their Afrobasketball campaign in Kigali, Rwanda.

Reacting to a story published online and credited to Oyedeji, it described Oyedeji’s comments as a negative campaign of calumny meant to rubbish the good works of the outgoing Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) board led by Engr. Musa Kida.

In the interview granted the online publication, Oyedeji emphatically stated that D’Tigers cannot win the Afrobasketball championship.

He accused the NBBF of taking a team of low quality to the games.

FSN countered by stating that it wonder why Oyedeji remain blinded by self aggradisement. Even when he knew it would be difficult for majority of the players that represented Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympic games to be released at this time by their respective NBA and European clubs.

“The timing of the Afrobasketball won’t make it easy for these players that played for us at the Olympic games to come for the games. It is therefore, callous and uncharitable for Oyedeji to express negative vibes about the team.

“The NBBF had never promised to win the Afrobasketball championship. It could be recollected that the board and Coach Mike Brown stated that this is a new team, as it would give more playing opportunities to fringe players to represent the country as the talents pool of the national keeps getting larger.

“We understood the agenda of Oyedeji. There’s nothing fishy, according to him. Let him tell Nigerians what’s fishy about the selection of the present D’Tigers. His recent remarks have continued to betray his desperation for relevance now that Nigeria basketball is the toast of the game globally,” FSN remarked.