Alleged plot to impeach Oyo dep. gov. may plunge state into more crisis – Group

A group, operating on the aegis of Political Awareness Group (PAG), Sunday warned that any plans to impeach the Oyo state deputy governor, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan would plunge the state into more crisis.





The group in a statement in Ibadan by its Chairman, Barrister AbdWaheed Olowonjaye described as ill-motivated and unwarranted the purported plans to impeach the deputy governor of the state.



While stressing that such experience in the past dragged the state to a decade of decadence, the group commended members of the Oyo State House of Assembly for coming out to deny the planned impeachment.



The group cautioned that the lawmakers should not allow themselves not to be used as agents to destabilise the state.

Olowonjaye then stressed that following the “save my soul’ petition filed by the deputy governor, there is the need for the police to beef up security round the deputy governor.



He emphasized that the commissioner of police in the state should not treat the case of the threat to life of the deputy governor with levity and urged the CP to put in place machineries to ensure safety of the man noting that this would exonerate the police from any ulterior motive.