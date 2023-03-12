Alleged racism: Seplat lied on charges, revocation of CEO’s Nigeria’s work permit, visa 

Indications have emerged that Seplat Energy Plc lied in a press statement it claimed neither the company nor its CEO, Roger Brown, was contacted by the Nigerian government over alleged racism charges brought against him by some aggrieved Nigerian employees.

Documents received by Blueprint showed that at two different times, invitations were sent to Seplat Energy by Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior February 9 and 15, contrary to the claim that the company never received any information to that effect or that the CEO was not reached for a response as contained in the company’s press statement.

“Seplat Energy wishes to refute the false allegations against Mr. Brown, which have been presented to the Ministry of Interior and the public by certain petitioners, and which have not been brought to the attention of Mr. Roger Brown or Seplat Energy for a reaction,” a statement signed by board chairman, Basil Omiyi, had said Thursday.

Following his refusal therefore to honour the invitations, the federal government revoked his work permit, visa and residence permit.

The first letter to Brown and dated February 9 reads: “I have been directed by the Honourable Minister to invite you to an urgent meeting in the Ministry of Interior.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss certain allegations against you which fall within the mandate of this ministry as provided for In the Immigration Act 2015.”

The receipt of the letter with reference number EP/HR/MIA/LT/2023/00793, was acknowledged and the company replied that its CEO was indisposed, and could therefore not meet up with the time fixed for the meeting with the ministry’s management team.

The federal government saw Seplat Energy’s response as a deliberate move to ignore the ministry’s invitation, consequent upon which a new date was fixed for another meeting via another letter dated February 15.

“Please note that the Honourable Minister has been informed of the presence of the CEO Mr. Roger Thomson Brown in Abuja on Tuesday the 14th of February, 2023. The letter which states that Mr. R. T. Brown is indisposed is therefore not acceptable as it indicates a deliberate attempt NOT to honour the invitation referred to above.

“Accordingly, I am to offer you one more opportunity to meet with a select Management Team of the Ministry of Interior as follows: Date: Thursday, 16 February 2023,” the second invitation letter reads.

The conduct, according to ministry sources, was “an insult on the Federal Government, Nigeria’s laws and institutions.”

Following all these actions, the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court issued an interim order restraining Brown from carrying out his CEO duties.

In his place, Seplat Energy’s Chief Operating Officer Samson Ezugworie is expected to act in the CEO capacity pending when Brown resumes his duties.

