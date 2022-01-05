Alleged romance: Author of story mischief maker, says Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa, a Nollywood actress and on air personality, has denied online publications alleging that she dragged an Abuja based business tycoon, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar to court over unfulfilled promises.

Makinwa”’s letter according to Abubakar ‘s Media Aide, Joseph Kadiri has since been acknowledged.

Blueprint reports that the denial is coming after lawyer of the business man Funmi Falana, wrote to her demanding a retraction or risk N50 billion lawsuit for defamation of character.

In the publication, the Online medium had alleged that Toke Makinwa was in a relationship with the bizman and that she would sue him for unfulfilled promises.

In a letter of response by her lawyers, Makinwa has come out to refute the allegation, denying ever meeting Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar.

Makinwa who described the online publication as the handiwork of mischief makers, declared further that the author merely wanted to exploit her personality to attract traffic to their worthless online site.

In the letter signed by Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika SAN, She urged the business man to take action against the malicious online platforms.

The letter reads in part: “My client, Toke Makinwa, is surprised to receive your letter in the above caption dated January 1, 2022 even after she had, on an earlier telephone call on the same issue, told Mr Feml Falana, SAN that she has never heard of your client’s name or existence as a human being before. his phone call

” Perhaps you will consider redirecting your demand letter to the mischievous characters (that is, the online publishers) who, hid under the anonymity of the internet and obviously aiming to exploit my client’s name and image to attract traffic to their worthless websites, authored and published the fictional association of your client with her, which speaking frankly, demeans her self worth as a woman and insults her psyche as a human being (as may have been the further motive of the fabricators and purveyors},”

