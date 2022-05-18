Alleged sexual molestation: Court okays Deeper life school, family settlement in Akwa Ibom



An Uyo High Court has consented to the terms of settlement in the case of sexual abuse, involving a male student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo.

The Court presided over by Justice Ntong Ntong described a consent judgment as “a judgment, which provisions and terms are settled by parties, with due effects given to it, by the Court.”

Justice Ntong held that “a consent judgement is final and cannot be set aside by the Court, which gave the judgment.”

The judgment was in a suit between Don-Davis Archibong, plaintiff and Registered Trustees of Deeper Christian Life Ministry and eight others, as defendants.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Barrister C.N. Nweke, Junior, told the Court that ‘all the parties have reconciled for the sake of God and the welfare of the plaintiff, who is a minor.”

On his part, Counsel to the Defendants and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Taiwo Kupolati said “parties have settled amicably and have signed the terms of settlement dated 21st March, 2022.”

He said, “by the terms of the settlment, the criminal charge which was before Justice Bassey Nkanang of Uyo High Court, was struck out.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria thanked Justice Ntong for his concern for the welfare of the child involved in the matter.

The Lead Counsel also commended the judge “for visiting the locus in quo, where he sat with all the parties and resolve the sensitive issue.”

Barr. Kupolati described Justice Ntong as “an advocate of peace, love and non-violence.”

Also speaking, one of the defendants, Mrs Ndidi Solomon, who was the Principal of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, thanked “God for using Justice Ntong to bring the case to a joyful end.”

A member of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Nicholas Ekarika, expressed satifaction over the resolution of the matter, saying the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuiyi, and other parties were grateful to God and Justice Ntong Ntong for their intervention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

