Alleged terrorism: Court backs FG on Nnamdi Kanu’s rendition to Nigeria

A Federal High Court Abuja on Friday exonerated the federal government on the allegation that leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was forcefully abducted abroad to stand his trial.

Justice Binta Nyako, in a ruling, held that rendition for the purpose of criminal investigation is allowed.

Nyako said since Kanu was on bench warrant, the law allowed that anywhere he was sighted, he could be arrested and be brought to face his trial.

“Rendition for the purpose of criminal investigation is allowed.

“In the instant case, there is a bench warrant on the defendant (Kanu). Suffice to say, he is a fugitive before the court,” she said.

The judge, who dismissed Kanu’s move to challenge the terrorism charge, upheld seven counts in the fresh charge filed by the federal government against the IPOB leader.

Nyako said the federal government, through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), had been able to establish some allegations against Kanu on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15.

“Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15 show some allegations.

“The court shall proceed to try the defendant (Kanu) on those counts,” she ruled.

After the review of the 15 counts, she held that about eight of the counts appeared to be similar and did not disclose action.

She, therefore, ordered that counts 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 13 and 14 should be struck out.

Nyako also ruled that the order proscribing IPOB as a terror group still subsisted until it was vacated since the issue was still on appeal.

She dismissed the argument of Chief Mike Ozekhome, Kanu’ counsel, that whether IPOB was a terrorist organisation under the Nigerian law or not was still a subject of appeal.

