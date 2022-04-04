Alleged terrorism: Court declines jurisdiction, throws file back to Chief Judge for reassignment

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, declined jurisdiction in a terrorism charge slammed against Emeoyiri Uzoma Benjamin and Okolie Gloria by the Federal Government.

In the preliminary objection by the defendants, wherein they challenged the territorial jurisdiction of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to handle the matter held that the defendants ought to have been charged in a court located where the alleged offences were committed.

The trial Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, while ruling on the matter held that, even though the Federal High Court is one and has unfettered jurisdiction to handle criminal matters, consideration is given to where the offences on which the legal action was commenced.

He said the issue of jurisdiction is at the discretion of the court, the court has to consider the location of parties in a matter, the nature of the alleged offences and the place where the offences were committed to determine an application challenging its jurisdiction.

According to the Judge, the prosecution of an accused person should not be conducted where it catches one’s fancy, at all times, the venue of the commission of alleged offences should be considered in prosecution.

“I have looked at the charges preferred against the defendants and non of the alleged offences took place outside Imo state. I have nothing before me to show that the defendants be tried in Abuja owing to the issue of insecurity.

“The charges before me showed that the alleged offences took place outside Abuja and, I am of the view that I do not have the territorial jurisdiction to try the defendants here in Abuja. I shall send the file back to the Chief Judge through an administrative channel for transfer to the court with territorial jurisdiction to entertain the matter,” the Judge held.

The defendants, in a preliminary objection dated January 1, 2022, prayed the court to decline jurisdiction and dismiss the charge or, in an alternative transfer the case to the Chief Judge for reassignment to another judge to handle.