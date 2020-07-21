Alleged thugs sponsorship: Okunbor accusses Obaseki of desperation, confusion

Edo born business mogul and Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions, (OMS) Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo, yesterday says allegation against him of sponsorship of thugs to disrupt the forthcoming September election as unfounded, ridiculous and a desperate attempt to further tarnished his reputation.

Obaseki in a publicized statement by his Special Adviser on Media and communication strategy, Crusoe Osagie, had accused the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Captain Hosa Okunbo of plans to recruit thugs to disrupt the September governorship election.

However, Okunbo, in a statement through his senior Executive Assistant, Mrs Mrs. Denise Onu and made available to newsmen in Benin City, Edo state said the motive of the state government is to embarrassed eminent and highly respected Edo sons noting that the claims are outright lies and ridiculous.

Onu stated: “The attention of the Chairman of Ocean Marine Solution, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, has been drawn to the defamatory statement made on behalf of the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Crusoe Osagie”.

“Osagie made very grave and damaging claims against Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo and a former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, linking them with the sponsorship of political thugs to be deployed in the September 19 governorship election.

“He claimed that both Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole met in Captain Okunbo’s GRA residence in Benin on July 19, 2020 with the thugs on which occasion they paid the thugs upfront”.

“While the claims are outright ridiculous, false and mischievous, the intention behind them was/is to embarrass these respected sons and leaders of Edo State and lower their reputation in the estimation of right-thinking and reasonable members of the society.

” It is unfortunate that at a time when resources are dwindling and when there is need for public enlightenment on health related issues, Crusoe Osagie has misdirected his attention and state resources toward baseless personal attacks on perceived enemies of his principal”

“Without any iota of doubt, these malicious and careless statements by Crusoe Osagie were endorsed by his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, on whose behalf he spoke and still speaks as his spokesperson.

“While the statement is baseless and unfair, it betrays desperation on the part of the entire Edo State Government under Governor Godwin Obaseki. The statement also suggests cluelessness as to how to peacefully and maturely engage with emerging political issues ahead of the September 19 governorship election”.

“The point is hereby made that Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, in particular, is a man of peace whose patience is legendary. Therefore, they could not be talking about him in the context they did without answering to their indiscretion in making the outlandish and defamatory claims”

“Judging by the recent history and timelines of violence in the State on the watch of Governor Godwin Obaseki to cow opponents, the consensus is that through Crusoe Osagie, the State Government and its officials, had actually talked about their failure to ensure the peace, safety and security of the people of Edo State”.

