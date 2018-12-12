Alleged treasury looting: Buhari shielding corrupt relatives – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential campaign organization has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to showcase his integrity by investigating his associates and close relatives, who were allegedly mentioned in serial looting of public resources.

PDP Campaign Organization Director Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday noted that “in a bid to further conceal the sleazes of the Buhari Presidency, the Presidency handlers have gagged the confession of one Amina Mohammed, paraded by the Department of State Services (DSS), who revealed in her open confession that persons close to President Muhammadu Buhari were involved in serial fraud and looting of public resources under official cover.

It added that, ” having reviewed all these issues, including the lame denials by those mentioned by the suspect, as well as the failure of the security agency to allow the suspect to complete her open confession, the PDP challenges President Buhari to order an open hearing into the matter, if, indeed, the Presidency has nothing to hide.

PDP challenged President Buhari “to immediately make public the report of the investigation of the former aide of the First Lady, Mr. Baba-Inna, who was arrested in September this year, over accusations of receiving N2.5 billion as donations from politicians, businessmen and women on behalf of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

It further reads “Our party holds that President Buhari cannot be parading himself as Mr. Integrity while condoning acts of corruption by his associates and close relatives as well as a cabal in his presidency, which the First Lady had even alluded to, if he is not directly benefiting from those sleazes

“The PDP also dares President Buhari to make public the official report allegedly indicting his Presidency on the siphoning of over N11 trillion in the petroleum sector, including the N9 trillion oil sleaze detailed in the leaked memo at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“Furthermore, the Buhari Presidency should allow an open inquest into the alleged diversion of defence funds, including part of the $1 billion drawn from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for purchase of military hardware and welfare of our soldiers, to fund his ill-fated re-election campaign.

“The PDP also challenges President Buhari to make public the report of the looting of over N33 billion meant for the purchase of food for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as well as another N18 billion IDP fund, discovered by the Senate, to have been diverted to APC interests.

“It is unfortunate that President Buhari has allowed the festering of sundry racketeering and abuse of fiscal process in his presidency, a situation, which casts a long shadow on his acclaimed integrity as a leader.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.