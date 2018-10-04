Alliance assures Buni of 1m votes at poll

Yobe Youth Alliance Forum has assured All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Maimala Buni, that its members will deliver one million votes to him in the 2019 governorship poll.

Leader of the Forum, Alhaji Babagana Modu, who gave the assurance yesterday in Damaturu when the governorship candidate visited the forum office, said as an umbrella body of all youth organizations in the state the alliance would ensure victory for Buni.

The forum said its decision to back the APC national secretary is hinged on his promise to consolidate and expand existing youth empowerment programmes already being implemented by the present administration.

“We are very conversant with your passion for youth empowerment, you have done this in your individual capacity, we are sure your administration will carry the youth on board.

“We shall partner with your campaign organization to ensure your victory in 2019 because of your great plan for youth in the state” he said.

Responding, Buni assured that women and youth would be accorded the desired priority for poverty alleviation and economic empowerment.

The governorship candidate, who was elected on Monday in the party’s primary in which he pulled 2,797 votes to defeat the likes of Hon.

Sidi Karasuwa, who scored 23 votes, Alhaji Umar Ali eight votes and Alhaji Aji Kolo who secured four votes.

In a related development, the Senate Leader, Dr.

Ahmad Lawan, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the 2019 for Yobe North senatorial zone election.

Alhaji Umar Kareto, the Returning Officer of the election, while declaring the results, said Senator Lawan was elected unopposed in the APC primary conducted in Gashua.

A total of 1,865 delegates were accredited out of which the senate leader pull 1,702 votes, while 12 votes cast were declared invalid.

Senator Lawan in his speech appreciated the APC family in Yobe North senatorial district for their trust and mandate given him to represent the zone in the senate.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.