Alliance for Youth Nigeria set to train 5,000 youth in November

Over 5,700 youth have registered to participate in the skills training program organized by the Alliance for Youth Nigeria. The group said that 5,000 of them will be selected to take part in the training covering soft and digital skills to prepare them for the world of work.

While all participants will get to meet Industry Leaders from member companies, the best performers will benefit from internship and mentoring opportunities in the six companies who form part of the Alliance.

The Alliance for Youth Nigeria which was launched in August 3921, is a business-driven movement of likeminded organizations passionate about working together to help young people around the

country get the necessary skills to thrive in the world of work, today and tomorrow. The Alliance believes that accelerating and increasing investments in youth as well as creating direct opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship will go a long way towards tackling the

current social and economic challenges posed by high youth unemployment in the country.

Members of the Alliance for Youth Nigeria include Nestlé Nigeria, Jobberman Nigeria, Sterling

One Foundation, Big Bottling Company, the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria and

U-Connect HR Limited. They have positioned themselves to invest in joint and individual projects to give young Nigerians meaningful work experience, internships, readiness-for-work training,and mentoring opportunities in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 – to promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all by 2030.