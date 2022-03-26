Allow Emefiele to succeed Buhari, group takes rally to APC Convention

A pro-Emefiele’s presidency group on the aiges of Emefele Solidarity Vanguard (ESV) has asked the leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) at the ongoing national convention to allow Governor of the Central Bank (CBN) Dr. Godwin Emefiele to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group in their hundreds dressed in Emefele for President’s T-shirt, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to achieve so much because of the physical policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria and its implementation by Emefele-led CBN.

Addressing newsmen during the rally to seek more support for the CBN governor, coodinator of the group Pariot Daniel Enyi, said his group was at the national convention to “celebrate the anchor borrower’s scheme of the federal government which has led to the agricultural revolution, the monetary policy that has stablise the economy, the Forex Policy, the transformation of the automobile industry, the ease of doing business, social investment program and many more. The federal government is lifting Nigeria out of poverty.

“Today, we say thank you to the Governor of the Central Bank Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Emefiele for his steadfastness and patriotism in discharging his duty as the head of our apex Bank.

“As the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari is coming to an end, the Nation needs a very strong will, and ideologically transformed personality with justifiable evidence of patriotic services like Dr. Godwin Emefiele as the next President of Nigeria.”

While asking APC leaders to support the group for the actualisation of Emefiele’s presidency, Enyi said: “We have identified Dr. Godwin Emefiele based on his sense of patriotism and commitment to duty, his genuineness in rendering service to the Nation as President Buhari’s possible successor. This is a project that all well meaning Nigerians should be involved. We should look for our best brains and encourage them to take position of higher responsibilities, Emefiele is being offered such by Nigerians.

“We call on the political class, the business class and the academians to prevail on Dr. Godwin Emefiele to take the mantle of leadership from our able leader, President Muhammadu Buhari as he hands over power in 2023.”