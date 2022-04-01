Allow Nigerians to bear arms in self-defence – Doguwa 

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ado Doguwa, has said Nigerians should be allowed to bear arms in self-defence, considering the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) member, representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano state, said this during plenary Thursday when the House was debating the aftermath of the terrorist attack on a train filled with passengers in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

Doguwa, who was moved to tears by the tragic incident, is of the opinion that the security agencies have failed and citizens should not be at the mercy of terrorists or bandits.

He said, “With all sense of responsibility, I think Nigerians should this moment, be allowed to also take arms; Nigerians must be allowed to take up arms in defence of their innocent souls, defend their hard earned properties because it is like a monumental failure, if the agencies of security have failed, then Nigerians should not be seen as failure.



“Let Nigerians organise themselves in the way of civil defence. Let them organise defence for their innocent souls. Because, if the responsibility of the government cannot be carried out democratically, then everyone has the cause to defend himself. Nigerians should no longer be running away from attacks, unnecessary bandits.”

Another lawmaker, Hon Aminu Suleiman who is also a member of the APC in his contribution said the security agencies are displaying ineptitude.

He drew the attention of the House to a group of young boys in Kano state called Suka, which he says are budding and could grow into another security threat.

Suleiman questioned the effectiveness of the House regarding the resolutions passed on security-related matters and urged the lawmakers to embark on a strike until the security situation is handled.

He also wants President Muhammadu Buhari as Commander-in-Chief to live up to his responsibilities and guarantee the security of lives and property.