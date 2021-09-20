Almajiri: The pathetic stories of Sani, others in Gombe state

Abandoned children otherwise called Almajiri in the northern part of the country need help. In this story by AUWAL AHMAD, he takes a look at three of such in Gombe state.

The 35th American president, John F Kennedy once said, “Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for the future,” but the story of 13-year-old Abdullahi Sani is one that leaves one wondering if there is any hope for an Almajiri in any part of the country especially in Northern Nigeria.

No child on the street can effectively fulfil dreams when they are out of school and exposed to the harsh atmosphere of fending for themselves as most parents often cede out their responsibilities over these children in the guise of seeking knowledge.

Sani narrates his story

Sani, was brought in from Kano state in 2019 when he was just 10 and was registered in one of the Tsangiya schools under a Malam for spiritual insight.



Speaking to Blueprint, Sani said life has not been fair to them in view of the kind of hazards they are exposed to in terms of hunger, lack of care and series of attacks on them by members of the society.

According to him, one of the greatest pains in his heart is not attending schools like every other child. “Why is it that some children are more blessed than others?” he asked.

He said he has a dream of becoming a political leader but fears his dream could just remain a mirage without education, adding, “I have not seen any man or woman becoming great without attending school.

“One of the greatest pains that I have ever felt while on the street is the way the society accusees us of what we know nothing about.

“I have been involved in a case where I was accused of stealing a shoe and was beaten even when I wasn’t the one who picked the shoe but no one believed until someone explained to them that a brother to the person accusing me of stealing his shoes actually gave the shoe to his son.”

Sani said the kind of violence and accusation that many of them face while on the street is something that keeps increasing. “Some of us even go to support our Malams in farming on their farmlands.”

Sani who broke down in tears while explaining some of the saddest moments of his life said being sick without anyone to care really hurts him badly.

The story of Sani and other Almajiris in Gombe and other states are those that leave unpleasant impression in the minds of compassionate beings and humanity in general and one that should draw global attention in view of the vicissitudes of challenges these children face while growing up.

Sani explained that the predicament of Almajiris was further worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic as according to him, he had never felt hunger pangs bite like what he felt during the lockdown.



According to him, the true picture of lockdown was unveiled to them as they were ‘locked out’ of help and any cares while some of them nearly contemplated stealing food in some cases.

“Things are getting better now but few months ago, we saw the harshest times of our lives as we often stay without food for days. Those that usually feed us were always at home, so how would they have to feed themselves and have enough for us?



“Things were really tough. Many of my friends were taken to their states but I had to hide because my father has a large family in Kano and things may be hard for him too; so, fending for me may be an extra challenge for him.’’

Sani said that during the harmattan that greeted the end of 2020, many of them slept in the cold on empty stomach with no one to beckon on for help.

He, however, appreciated all who came to their rescue by making it a duty to still share the little they had.

Another Almajiri speaks

The story of Usman Ibrahim, an 11-year-old boy from Nafada who has been left on his own to fend for himself is one that may bring tears to the heart of those that still have compassion among humans.

Ibrahim, who nearly broke down in tears while sharing his story said that for an Almajiri, getting food to eat is a story for the healthy ones amongst the living.



He said that while many of his peers were hustling for food, he was suffering fever with no one to turn to as his uncle who brought him had travelled out of Gombe metropolis to trade.

“I had to go from pharmacy to pharmacy begging for drugs just to minimise the extra pains that the fever had added to the hunger I was feeling, but most of them denied giving me drugs because of the danger of not knowing what was wrong with me before giving me drugs to take.’’



Ibrahim said a good Samaritan gave him money and told him to buy food and drugs which helped him recover from the grip of death. “Praise be to Allah that I am alive today and would be going home soon to help my family during the wet season farming.”

He called on government at all levels to find a way of accommodating their needs as a matter of urgency, saying, “We are also suffering a lot and it is not our fault that we are like this,’’ he said.



Also, an ex-Almajiri, Shamsu Musa, called on the governments to ban the movement of children from state to states for the so-called search for Islamic knowledge.

He explained that Almajiri are leaving in hell on earth, “I am speaking from my experience, I knew what I went through and the trauma is still there in my head. I was taken to Almajiri school from Gombe to Maiduguri, along with my little brother and other siblings when I was 9 years old. My kid brother was 7, I can’t remember the age of others.



“I was in primary two then when my dad stopped our schooling and took us to Maiduguri. His decision was because one of his friends had taken his children to Maiduguri. Due to the suffering and lack food and good shelter my little brother Abubakar fell sick and the hardship led to his death while we were far away from our parents and relatives,” Shamsu said.

He further stated that, “It was after my brother’s death that my mum decided to join us in Maiduguri, that was after he had tried to get my dad to bring us back home, so, she came to live with us in Maiduguri; she then took care of me and my other siblings, that was how she got divorced from my dad.



“We were then enrolled in a primary school and continued our studies; we were for years before some elders in the family intervened and got us with my mum back to our father’s house.

“I am now a graduate of Islamic studies, I have concluded my degree programme and my NYSC. I think, first the government should ban the movement of children from state to states for the so-called search for Islamic knowledge, those children are going through real hell, I am speaking from experience, I know what I went through and the trauma is still there in my head,” said Shamsu.



“There are so many better ways and means to get good and sound Islamic knowledge without taken a child out of his father’s house, so, the government should do something about this menace.

“For the parents, I think they should be just and fair to children. So many children are in hell while on earth just because their parents had divorced. There is no reason whatsoever for your innocent children to suffer over your failed marriage.



“Parents should stop rushing to get married and rushing to give birth to children only to get divorced and not care for the children. Some in a quest to enjoy and have the house with their wives after divorce take their children to Almajiri school; that is bad, you can still enjoy your honey moon even with ex-wife’s children who are your biological children in the house,” Shamsu added.

Almajiri custodian speaks

Speaking on why minor was being accepted in Tsangiya schools, a proprietor of such schools in Gombe, Malam Gwano Shuaibu Danbolawa, stated that, “We do accept those kids because we are left with no choice other than to just take them in.”

He explained that this was because in most cases some of the minors are orphans who have lost their fathers or both parents and cannot get the needed care at home.

Gov’t is rehabilitating them

Speaking, the information officer of Gombe State Ministry of Education, Saidu Bappah Malala, said the state government has supported the return of these children and their successful reunion with their families.

He added that state government also provided the children with safe psychosocial, recreational and life skills training as the first steps towards their reintegration into their communities, outside the Almajiri system.

Malala said community monitoring mechanisms were put in place to ensure these children remain with their families and do not return to life as Almajirai.