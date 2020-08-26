Almakura lauds Buhari over commission for disabled persons

Senator representing Nasarawa south Senatorial District, Umaru Almakura Wednesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating a commission for disabled persons in the country and also appointing it’s members.

Al-makura, gave the commendation in an interview with journalists in Lafia.

He thanked President ] Buhari, for assenting to the discrimination against persons with disability (Prohibition) Act, 2019 last year which provides for the establishment of the Commission.

He noted that for the President to approv the appointment of the chairman and members of the commission, shows he is committed to plight all Nigerians.

Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa state who himself is one of the people living with disabilities, said the president’s action would go a long way to help the vulnerable and ensure they enjoy their full rights and privileges as citizens of the country.

“That his group now have a commission and executives in place to cater for their needs, protect their rights and provide an enabling environment for them to maximize their potentials, thrive and contribute valuably to the society and the nation as a whole”

“I remember in the year 2012 when I led people with disabilities on a one million match to the National Assembly, on the need to expedite all legislative processes on the passage of Disabilities Law, today I consider it as dream comes true”

” I wish to thank our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari and my colleagues in the National Assembly for the passage of the Law” he said.