Alumni set to donate 6 classrooms, ICT facility to alma mater

The Old Students Association in Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has vowed to donate six classroom blocks and ICT facility to their Alma mata, Ikono People Comprehensive High School (IPCOHS), by January 2022.

This was just as they donated text books worth N1.1 million to upgrade the school library, aid research and boost learning in the institution.

The donation, which was part of the activities marking the reunion of the alumni since 1973, was made in the school premises at Nung Ukim, Ikono LGA over the weekend.

Speaking, the President of the association, Mr Daniel William, said the donation of the educational materials was triggared by the burning desire of the old students to enhance the reading culture of the students in the school.

He said, “We are here to present books and learning materials to update the school library which has for some time degraded. The provision was made available after due consultation with the school management.

“During the tour around the school premises, the association had enquired for the school library to ensure that the students have books to read. The outcome of the meeting is the reason for this assembly today

“This is why we are all invited here to share in the joy of our children who now have more books to help them study.”

William while expressing displeasure on the inadequacy of classrooms for the students, said, “With a student population of not less than 2,300, the available classrooms are grossly inadequate.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) Prof. Ebebe Ukpong applauded the governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, for enhancing educational sector in the state.

The Chairman, represented by his Vice Chairman, Mr Solomon Abai, noted that “the Old Students must join the stakeholders and partners to cooperate in boosting the development of educational sector in the state.”

While appreciating the members of the board for their philanthropic spirit towards the students, Ukpong urged the students to make good use of the opportunity given to them by reading the new books available in the library so that they can accomplish great feat as the Old Students of the institution.

Responding, the School Principal, Mr Nelson Anah, commended the association for their kind disposition towards the betterment of the school, noted that the “event is the very first in the history of the high institution after her 48 years in existence.”

He noted that one of the old students who stands on the condition of anonymity pledged to build and donate a six classroom blocks to Ikono People’s High School, IPHS.

According to him, the project will commence January, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the school prefects, Glory Sunday, and Gideon Uwem expressed their gratitude to the association and promised to make effective use of the available educational materials.



