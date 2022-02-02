Alumnus donates solar-power workstation to Uniben

As part of efforts geared towards research and innovations in the nation’s tertiary institutions, an alumnus of the University of Benin (Uniben), Engr. Doyle Edeni has donated a twenty-four seater solar-powered workstation to the Faculty of Life Sciences in the institution.

This was just as he (Edehi) challenged the academics to strive for research in order to support industrial growth and development.

Engr. Edehi, who is the CEO of Blue Seal Energy Group, disclosed this as guest lecturer during the distinguished alumnus lecture series of the Faculty of Life Sciences, Uniben on Tuesday.

The lecture was titled: “Bridging The Gap Between The Academia And Industry: An Alumnus Perspectives”.

Edehi, who graduated from the Department of Biochemistry about three decades ago, admonished the Ivory tower to proffer solution to the nagging issue of unstable electricity supply in Nigeria.

According to him, “the academics must not keep quiet and allow people from outside to come and take your money away. I am challenging everybody who is an engineer here, that this is an opportunity to look for alternatives source of power”.

Continuing, the guest lecturer admonished academics to strive to create value in their respective places of sabbaticals “because the purpose of setting up a company is to make profit.”

Representative of Uniben’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Ogene commended the donor of the project.

The VC said the alumnus’ exploits in his field of endeavor “lends credence to the high level of intellectual discipline and character building to which our students are exposed to while in school.”