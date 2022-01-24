AMAC 2022: Candidates embark on inspection of projects



In preparation to take over from the Executive Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, candidates in the AMAC election coming up on February 12 have embarked on inspection of ongoing and completed projects by the chairman.

The chairmanship candidates from various political parties on Monday visited the AMAC Microfinance Bank at the AMAC headquarters (with a branch in Gwagwa), Kurudu Relocation Market in Kurudu, AMAC Community Radio, Karshi and the AMAC Investment, Property Development Company (IPDC) Limited in Apo and the AMAC Marshall (also in Apo).

Addressing journalists during the tour, the Chairman of the AMAC 2022 Transition Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, said the inspection of the projects by the candidates was in order for the eventual winner of the chairmanship election to be abreast of investments by the council for sustainability and improvement.

He said: “I thank the AMAC Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, for coming up with this rare initiative of allowing candidates in the upcoming chairmanship election to take a tour of the numerous projects he executed. This is for them to prepare their blueprints ahead of the election. Some of them hitherto didn’t know what the AMAC chairman had achieved while in office, but this tour has given them the insight to what they’re coming to take over.

“Any candidate from any of the parties can win the seat, so this is a preparatory ground to see what one of them is coming to take over. Very soon, we will start the signing of the 2022 budget and we will equally invite the candidates because the chairman will just oversee the execution of the budget from now till May, after which the incoming chairman will take over, so it’s necessary the candidates come to see the volume of the budget.

“All the projects are significant and commendable. The AMAC Marshall started with only 150 youths, but have now exceeded 1,000 personnel. The AMAC Community Radio, 88.5FM, Karshi, is bridging the gap between government and the people by providing information to the people and allowing them speak their minds to government. The IPDC is offering investment in to national and international organisations, among others. It is our sincere hope that the incoming chairman will build on the legacies of Hon. Candido to take AMAC to greater heights.”

Also speaking, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chairmanship candidate, Comrade Babatunde Oke, expressed satisfaction with the projects executed by Candido, saying that he will sustain and improve on them if elected chairman, adding that he will bring his experience to bear in governance and business.