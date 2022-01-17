AMAC 2022: Candido meets candidates, traditional rulers, others

The Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has held a stakeholders’ meeting of different candidates contesting for the AMAC 2022 election, traditional rulers of different communities and other officials.

Speaking during the meeting held at the council headquarters on Monday, Candido expressed sadness at the campaign of calumny adopted by different political parties in the election, citing recent example in Kabusa ward, even as he warned that traditional rulers would be held responsible for any political violence in their domains.

He said: “This meeting is supposed to be held next week, but for an ugly incident that occurred at Kite community in Kabusa ward, whereby a political party went to campaign for the elections coming up next month, but ended up being attacked by certain elements in the community. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control as a result of wise counsels. The Kite incident is the reason for this tripartite meeting between the council, candidates in the election and traditional rulers

“We don’t want a repeat of the ugly incident anywhere in AMAC. Even the FCT minister has warned against political violence in AMAC, so I will just be repeating what he said. As traditional rulers, you are the custodian of the culture and responsible for the people in your domain.

Polling units are not found in the sky, but in localities overseen by traditional rulers, hence the need for peace and stability in all the 12 wards of AMAC.



“No traditional ruler should allow his community to become a breeding ground for political crisis. Government will not take it lightly with any traditional ruler that allows political violence in his domain. Government is interested in peaceful conduct of elections, especially the AMAC elections holding next month. As part of my transition programme, we will continue to preach peace and even go beyond it.

.

“Don’t underrate or undermine any political party or candidate in the AMAC elections. Anybody can become Chairman tomorrow, so don’t write off anybody. Don’t block the gate of your community for any candidate or party coming to canvass for votes in your community. Let whatever happened in the past stay in the past. AMAC should be a reference point for peaceful elections and positive things.





“As a candidate or political party, you can write to the Commissioner of Police to detail policemen to protect you when you’re going for campaigns. Let what happened in Keti not repeat itself anywhere in the FCT. As traditional rulers, just notify your subjects about parties coming to campaign in your communities and let us know if anyone was attacked or if your order was disrespected.”

Also speaking, the Esu of Jikwoyi, Jetta Bawa, commended AMAC Chairman, revealing that he was impressed by the transformation of the Council and achievements recorded by the present administration, even as he said his community was open and ready to welcome any candidate coming to campaign in his domain.