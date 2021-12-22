AMAC 2022: Candido sets up 13-man transition committee



The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido has inaugurated a 13-man transition committee to prepare the ground for the successful take off of a new administration come May 2022, and to ensure comprehensive handing over of the projects undertaken by his administration.

Members of the committee include Ibrahim Tanko (Chairman), Abdulkudus Abdullahi Imam (Secretary), Helen Zamani, Adamu Nura Moh’d, Aminu Abubakar, Abiodun Essiet, Arch. Andrew Gaza, Esther Ogunleye, Olaloye Patience, Jibreel Babangoshi, Hassan Haruna, Omale Y. Shehu and Sani Shuaibu.

Speaking during the event held Wednesday at the AMAC headquarters, Candido said he will be leaving office on May 20, 2022, for another administration to take over and possibly build on his achievements. He revealed that the idea of setting up a transition committee, even before the AMAC election slated to hold in February next year, is for his would-be successor to get briefings on the importance of the sustenance and continuity of the projects initiated by his administration.

Candido also said the committee will engage the party candidates with their vice chairmen on the achievements and legacies of past administration and the need to sustain the achievements for common benefits of the people and also highlight the intergovernmental relation.

He said: “This committee should be able to highlight not just in words but of course in a written form, engage the party candidates with their vice chairmen because they are the two principal persons that will take the seat, highlighting the achievements and their legacies and explaining the importance of sustaining the achievements for future success and also highlight the intergovernmental relation by letting them understand that AMAC is not operating as an Island. We need to operate as supervisory.

“When we are outside, we criticised a lot but when we got to the office, we saw reality and understood that even those who left did not just refuse to do something. That’s the case with all of us. Except we are determined to do the right thing for our councils, society will not be better.

“The committees will be given additional responsibility outside their portfolio or office they are occupying. You are to prepare the ground for the new government to make AMAC a better council even as the government leaves.

“You are to relate to other institutions of government. A good Government will not involve you with issues of conflicts. We came, we saw it is not healthy. If you are coming to be a chairman, you should be told that there’s a lacuna somewhere that if you are not able to do well, you could have problem with the job here. So, prepare yourselves that’s inter-government relationship”.

