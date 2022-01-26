AMAC 2022: Group launches campaign on women inclusion in politics

A non-governmental organisation, Pink Vote Movement, has organised a sensitisation workshop for women, girls and residents of the FCT, ahead of the AMAC 2022 election holding on February 12, under the Pink Debate programme.

Addressing reporters Tuesday in Abuja, Executive Director of Pink Vote Movement, Amb. Belema Meshack-Hart, said the organisation envisions a society where women will have their pride of place in politics and all forms of gender based violence eradicated.

He said: “The Pink Debate is the first of its kind. It’s a gender-based debate that will solely focus on issues around the African woman and the girl child; with a view to achieving a system where gender-based issues, especially that of the Nigerian woman, takes center stage with political office holders; with the sole aim of main-streaming gender-based issues at the fore of political discussions.

“We have identified 22 issues that will be our focal point during this debate ahead of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) elections, which is slated to hold on the 12th of February, 2022.

“The Pink Debate will broadcast live for 2 hours from 6pm to 8pm on the 27th of January 2022 in Wazobia FM, reaching over one million people in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In addition, we have also put in place activities to reach over a 100,000 PVC carrying residents of AMAC physically with fliers to participate and listen in on the debate.

“Engage, Empower, Educate Initiative (EEEI) is a non-partisan, non-governmental organization aimed at providing platforms and information for women, girls and young people to take lead in the development of Africa.

“The expected outcomes for this activity are: To help electorate make informed decisions, to increase female citizens’ access to electoral information through the Pink Vote Movement platform, to create a follow up mechanism with a view to hold political office holders accountable for their promises after elections.

“We envision increased participation of women and girls with disabilities in all governance processes. We aim to drastically reduce voter’s apathy and increase the level of participation of women in the electoral process at all tiers of government and to ensure that gender-based issues are given utmost priority by political aspirants, if elected into office.”