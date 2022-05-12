AMAC: Candido commissions Apo market, lays foundation in Jiwa

A week to his handover date as Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Thursday, laid the foundation for the construction of the Sarki Idris community market in Jiwa, Federal Capital Territory.

According to the developer, Dan Isa Property and Construction Limited, the market, named after the Chief of Jiwa, HRH Dr HRH (Dr) Idris Musa, is expected to have 527 shops, including lock up stores, restaurants, toilets, among others.

Candido also commissioned a block of 70 shops developed by Dan Akibo Nigeria Limited at the upgraded Apo Fish Market in Apo Resettlement Area, under AMAC.

Speaking during the foundation laying ceremony of the Sarki Idris Community Market in Jiwa, Candido appealed to the developer to speed up the project; in order for the community members to start enjoying their own market and not travel far to make purchases.

“This is purely a community market expected to serve the primary needs of the people on a daily basis. Though we have an understanding of 24 months, I hope the developers will speed up the construction of the market. I may not be in office to commission the project, but I will be glad to witness the commissioning of the project by the incoming administration.

“Abuja is increasing on a daily basis, so the need to have specific names for markets and other projects cannot be overemphasized. The signpost for this market should be redesigned by the developer and the council. It should be strategically positioned for passersby to see and know. Sarki Idris Jiwa community market is the name I prefer to give to the new market,” he said.

While also speaking during the commissioning of the upgraded Apo Fish Market, Candido promised to escalate to the incoming administration a request by the developer for a transformer and waste disposal truck to be provided in the market.

“AMAC is indebted to the developer for his patriotism in getting funds to deliver the structures. The prayers of the traders are needed for the incoming administration to succeed. I am sure that the incoming administration will be able to complete the next phase of the project, so that we can have adequate trading place.

“This market will be handed over to the next administration. There is need for a waste disposal system. I will mention it to the chairman-elect so that he can act on it. The issue of electricity supply will also be taken care of by the incoming chairman, so that the traders here can enjoy constant power supply. More importantly, the traders must ensure that the revenue drive expected by AMAC is achieved,” he said.

On the reconstruction of a section of the market that was gutted by fire two years ago, Candido said that the council has been on the issue of reconstructing the market, but will table the matter to the incoming administration to handle so that the affected traders can resume their businesses.

“The Works Department is in a better position to define where we are on the reconstruction of the market. The Council took some steps last year to alleviate the sufferings of the traders. Whatever it is, the government is still up to its responsibility. Since I am exiting, it will also be noted so that the incoming administration will continue to complement the services of the people,” he said.

