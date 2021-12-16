AMAC chair, Aduda, others receive LEA outstanding performance award

In recognition of their contributions to the advancement of education in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), especially in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), the Local Education Authority (LEA) Thursday gave awards to distinguished citizens in the council area.

Those given award includes: AMAC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mrs. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Senator representing the FCT, Philip Tanimu Aduda, member representing Abuja Municipal and Bwari area council in the House of Representatives, Micah Jiba, royal fathers, among others, were awarded by the LEA.

Speaking during the event organised to celebrate her one year in office, the LEA AMAC Education Secretary, Hajiya Mariam Ibrahim Baba, said more teachers are needed in schools across AMAC and appealed to the authorities to look into the plight of teachers.

She said: “I wish to passionately appeal to the FCT authority and my able executive chairman of AMAC that the LEA secretariat has become inadequate to accommodate staff and we need an additional office block. Second, the total number of staff of LEA AMAC, both teaching and non–teaching, is 3,518. The number of schools is 176. The man-power is inadequate to man these schools and more teachers are urgently needed. We will be most grateful if this request is considered and granted as soon as possible.

“The award of today is to recognise and appreciate commitment to work, efficiency, excellence and effectiveness on the job and to honour our political office holders, who have done so much in the past and present to develop education in LEA, AMAC and a special recognition to our royal fathers for ensuring smooth academic works and safety in schools within their communities.”

Speaking earlier, AMAC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, said his administration will continue doing its best to ensure that the welfare of teachers are promoted.