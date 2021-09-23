AMAC chair constructs radio station, plaza for FCT residents

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has constructed a radio station for easy communication with residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some parts of Nasarawa state, with transmission covering 9 kilometres and broadcasting in Gwandara, Gbagyi, Hausa and English.

The radio station, christened AMAC Community Radio, 88.5 FM Karshi, Abuja, was commissioned Thursday by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, alongside a 21-shop commercial plaza (named after her), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu Community Plaza.

In his opening remarks at the event, Candido said that, though the community radio is a non-commercial venture, it would require support from the council, community, individuals and partners to succeed, adding that there are many other completed projects he executed that are awaiting commissioning in different parts of the council.

He said: “When we came on board as elected officials in 2016, our aspiration was to change the narrative, establish the concept of self-sustaining council with economic strength. That vision was developed to a conceptual framework, which transformed to the establishment of some institutions, vis a vis the AMAC IPDC, AMAC Micro finance bank, AMAC Marshals and the AMAC Community Radio, respectively.

“The first 3 of these quadro have been well institutionalised and kick started. We are keenly and engagingly monitoring their operations to ensure their sustainability. Today, we are glad the Community Radio has come on board too, despite the daunting challenges that trailed its establishment. Our resilience and determination have ensured its successful completion. Like the others, our goal is to employ every instrument to ensure its sustainability.

“The Community Radio just as the name implies is a community partnership project which has the Council as the supervising body. The Abuja Municipal Area Council, as an arm of government, has synergised the establishment of this radio with the Community in order to bridge the information gap and to further bring governance closer to the people. It is expected that this Community understands their roles in this project to ensure it stands the test of time by safeguarding it as their own and to make the necessary sacrifices whenever and wherever needed to keep the station floating.

“The Council shall continue to provide the necessary assistance too, as the Community radio is a non-commercial venture that would rely on support not only from the Council and the Community but also from individuals and partners to succeed.”