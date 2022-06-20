AMAC Chair inaugurates legislators, makes first appointments



Following the swearing-in of the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, last Tuesday, the Council Chairman has made the first appointments of three officials pivotal to the smooth governance of the area council.

According to a statement on Monday, signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to AMAC Chairman, Ephraim Audu one of the new appointees, the Council Chairman last Friday also issued appointment letters to the Council’s Chief of Staff, Mr Emeka Orji and Council Secretary, Hon. Ja’afaru Maimako Gwagwa.

Speaking, while inaugurating the Legislative Arm of the Council on Tuesday, Hon. Maikalangu remarked that the nominations were in line with his desire to succeed in the course of providing the much-needed dividends of democracy just as he is poised to make inroads in terms of responding to the multifaceted yearnings of the electorate.

He emphasised that the appointments were made in recognition of the fact that a tree cannot make a forest in their efforts to partner with the administration in the day-to-day running of the Council.

The Council Chairman, however, advised the appointees to live above board, refrain from corrupt practices and eschew all forms of parochialism just as he also expects them to display a great deal of ingenuity by matching their impeccable records with results.

Other factors, according to the letters of appointment, highlighted that the Chairman’s choices were as a result of proven integrity, honesty and vast experience.

“The appointments at the weekend signposts an assemblage of other competent, trustworthy and dependable allies that would help in the realisation of the lofty objective of the nascent administration.

“While urging residents of the Council and other stakeholders to cooperate with the new administration, he implored his supporters to be patient and look forward to responsible and sponsive administration.

“The appointments, which takes effect immediately, is believed to be a step at attaining the Hon. Chairman’s quest to hit the ground running, translate the aspirations of the teeming electorate to reality,” the statement read.

