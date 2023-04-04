AMAC Chair inaugurates taskforce for revenue monitoring, inspection, enforcement

The Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, Tuesday, inaugurated a taskforce for revenue monitoring, inspection and enforcement in council.

Speaking at the inauguration at the council headquarters, Maikalangu said the taskforce will work with mobile courts, lawyers and security agents to curtail the nefarious activities of fake and illegal revenue collectors in the council.

Maikalangu charged members of the taskforce to ensure there is no double taxation of residents and to also work within the ambits of the law.

He said: “The team will assist us to rid the system of undue molestation, use of thugs as revenue collectors, reduce the activities of fake and unauthorized revenue collectors in addition to eradicating all forms of illegal financial transactions.

“You will all recall that at the inception of this administration last year, I dissolved all forms of revenue consultancy firms in the superior and overriding interest of good governance.

“In the same vein, we also announced several economic policies that will assist us to deepen good governance and enhance self-sustainability in the running of AMAC.

“The Council has also introduced a cashless revenue payment policy in our bid to stop the criminals whose business is to divert cash meant for AMAC into private accounts.

“Today’s event is another phase in our desire to further sensitise the people to take responsibility of their civic duties in ensuring they pay all revenues to AMAC on time and without diversions.”

He added: “This AMAC Taskforce on Revenue Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement is therefore inaugurated today, alongside the Mobile Court.

“I stand firm before you today to remind everyone of us that in this challenging economic climate of paucity of developmental funds, we are all responsible for not only the survival of AMAC, but we must take full ownership and collective responsibility as well as corporate responsibility for AMAC to thrive. As stakeholders in AMAC, we have the duty of care to support AMAC Taskforce on Revenue Enforcement, Monitoring and Inspection to succeed.”

While appreciating the Chairman for the inauguration, Mr Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, the Taskforce Chairman, revealed that the taskforce has been empowered and will record success within months.

He reiterated that any business person who pays money to fake revenue collectors on behalf of AMAC will pay double.

