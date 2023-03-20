AMAC chair promises urgent reconstruction collapsed bridge linking Zuba, others

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has assured residents of the council of immediate reconstruction of the collapsed Tungan Madaki bridge, along Nnamdi Azikwe Airport Road.

Maikalangu, who led his team, including Supervisory Councillor for Works, Land and Survey, Hon. Dantani Zadna, MD AMAC Broadcasting Service, Mr Ibrahim Pam Yakubu, amongst others, to the collapsed bridge, was welcomed by the villagers who were excited over prospective work on the bridge.

The Council Chairman, who spoke with the community leaders and youths during the inspection of the bridge, said the team embarked on the inspection to have a correct assessment of the work and also identify an alternative route pending the time a total replacement will be done.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja on Sunday, signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Kingsley Madaki,, Maikalangu in his response to questions, described the bridge collapse as an unfortunate incident, which needed quick intervention.

“The scores of commuters, business owners and farmers who are supposed to transport their farm products to the neighbouring communities will be majorly affected by this collapsed bridge. Students can no longer cross the bridge to go to school. This bridge links most of the communities here to Zuba. Even the College of Education in Zuba is not far from here and students of the institution can no longer access the road and they are stranded as a result of the collapsed bridge.

“The villagers told me here that primary school pupils nearly lost their lives here during the rainy season because of trying to gain access to their school. This is really a sad development. The road is the only link connecting Tungan Madaki community to all other communities.

“We are grateful that no life was lost in the collapsed bridge. This is why I decided to inspect the damaged bridge and the Council will commence the reconstruction of the bridge,” he said.

