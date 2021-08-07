AMAC chairman visits, condoles wife of late Blueprint reporter

The chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Blueprint newspaper reporter, Baba Yusuf, at his residence at Nyanya Gwandara, Nasarawa state.

Late Yusuf died on Tuesday August 4, 2021.

Yusuf was a member of AMAC Press Corps.

The Chairman who condoled his wife, described Yusuf as humble and hard-working journalist that discharged his assignments in a professional manner.

The Chairman who showed concern for the continuation of education of the three children Yusuf left behind, promised to offer employment opportunity for the wife.

The wife who appreciated the visit, thanked the Chairman for the gesture.