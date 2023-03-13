AMAC Marshal demands independence, after 7 years of establishment 

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Marshal, popularly known as AMAC Marshal, has urged the council chairman, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, to allow the outfit to operate independently.

Speaking with select journalists Monday in Abuja, AMAC Marshal General, Kashim Isiaku Karshi, said the independence would allow it to be able to pay its own salaries and pay the council, as well as employ more youth, thereby taking them off the street.

Karshi commended the chairman for settlement of some salary arrears owed the organisation for several months and making available funds for the renewal of Marshal’s operating license for this year.

“I appreciate the effort of the new AMAC chairman, Christopher Maikalangu, for paying AMAC Marshal three months out of the several months. I also want to call his attention and other AMAC stakeholders to see AMAC Marshal as AMAC project. It is non-religious, non-tribal and non-political. After service, we are now home to take responsibility of our communities, security wise,” he said.

He recalled that the security organisation, during its initial stage, performed creditably well in curbing insecurity in the council, but lamented that lack of welfare for officers of the Marshal became a major challenge during past administrations.

