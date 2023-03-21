AMAC Marshal laments interference by council aides, demands independence

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has said it will provide political will for AMAC Marshal to become an independent security agency capable of revenue generation and self funded.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja, during a visit by members of AMAC Marshal over the payment of outstanding salary arrears, AMAC chairman, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, represented by secretary of the council, Jafaru Gwagwa, said that the Marshal will be granted political will to be independent and generate revenue.

He said: “AMAC Marshal has been in existence since the inception of the past administration. We give kudos to the past administration because security is everybody’s business. By the grace of God, when this government came on board, we were meant to understand that there are arrears of the AMAC Marshall that have not been paid.

“As a security agency, AMAC Marshal is supposed to know their left and right or duties. They are here to serve AMAC, not private persons or individuals. As a security man, before somebody invites you to do another job, it has to be legal. Contact your superior officer as he is the one to give you directives. AMAC Marshal has their leaders. Even as a government, we have to follow protocols and not just direct AMAC Marshal.”

Speaking earlier, AMAC Marshal General, Kashim Isiaku, implored the AMAC chairman to advise his aides against misusing the Marshall in achieving selfish gains and interfering in their mandates.

“It is not easy working on empty stomach. Sometimes, the SAs task the AMAC Marshal to be doing some jobs not meant for them. In December last year, one of the SAs took AMAC Marshal to do an illegal job and he was almost lynched. If he had died, what will we be talking about?”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

