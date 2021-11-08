AMAC Radio commences test-transmission, 6 weeks after commissioning



After six weeks of its commissioning by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, on September 23, the AMAC Community Radio, 88.5 fm Karshi, Abuja has commenced test-transmission.

The test-transmission, which commenced Monday, is to cover 9 kilometres and broadcasting in Gwandara, Gbagyi, Hausa and English, with local news and announcements holding 9am to 12 noon, 4pm to 6pm everyday; until full approval by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).



Addressing journalists at the commencement of the test-transmission, the Head of Information, AMAC, Mrs Patience Olaloye, dispelled rumours that the community radio was abandoned after commissioning.





.She said NBC only granted permission for test-transmission on September 23 as the station went off air immediately after commissioning, “since it was yet to get the full permission of the NBC for full transmission”.



.She said: “It gladdens my heart that the AMAC community radio has commenced test-transmission today, Monday, November 8, 2021, after its commissioning on September 23, 2021 by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu. Recall that the AMAC Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, specifically stated that the NBC only granted permission for the test-transmission that day; in order for the commissioning to take place.



“So, the station went off air after the commissioning; to enable NBC perfect inspection services. However, I am glad to announce that we got the go-ahead from the NBC just on Thursday last week to commence the test-transmission in the community radio. NBC is monitoring the test-transmission and will let us know when to commence full services

“Therefore, services at the moment will be skeletal. We will not commence full transmission until we get the go ahead from the NBC. As you know, majority of Karshi residents are farmers, so programmes on the radio will run between 9am to 12 noon, then 4pm to 6pm. Also, as a community radio, the station is not expected to be a revenue generation outfit. It will be informing the locals through announcements and local news.”

On his part, a veteran broadcast journalist and the Project Facilitator, Mr Ibrahim Dikko, who conducted journalists round the different sections of the community radio, said it has installed state of the art equipment that will stand the test of time

The radio station was constructed by the incumbent Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, for easy communication with residents.