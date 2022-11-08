The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, Tuesday, ordered immediate resumption of collection of revenue in the council.

This is coming barely a month after the Chairman ordered immediate suspension of revenue payment by cash and the dissolution of technical partners hired by past administrations as a result of poor service delivery and other issues connected thereto.

However, during a press briefing on Tuesday, Maikalangu said agents will soon be issuing demand notices to taxpayers/clients in line with renewed efforts to redeem all legitimate outstanding fees and rates due to AMAC.

He advised taxpayers to be cautious by verifying any account presented to them at the point of payment.

He said: “Recall that on 5th October 2022, I announced the dissolution of technical partners hired by past administrations as a result of poor service delivery and other issues connected thereto.

“Today, I wish to further announce to the general public, especially, our clients and citizens that the Area Council will as from this moment, resume revenue collection in line with the provisions of the 4th schedule of the Nigerian constitution.

“On a very strong note, I wish to inform our esteemed clients that we have resumed revenue generation and collection.

“Therefore, it is my pleasure to formally instruct the revenue department to get to work immediately. This is to say that our agents will soon be issuing demand notices to our clients in line with our renewed efforts to redeem all legitimate outstanding fees and rates due to AMAC.

“To avoid the pitfalls of the past, I want to enjoin the general public NEVER to contemplate or yield to the temptation of making cash payments whatsoever.

“I wish to warn that anyone that falls into the trap of criminal elements by making cash payments or, making any payment in an account that is not officially opened by AMAC, must be ready to pay twice.

“For the avoidance of doubt, clients will be issued with demand notices by our enforcement agents with AMAC designated account numbers marked on them. The demand notices stipulates where to make payment.

“Therefore, we are strongly advising the general public, especially our esteemed clients, the taxpayers, to be cautious by verifying any account presented to them at the point of payment.”

He added: “Like I mentioned earlier, the revenue enforcement unit, which is responsible for the issuance of demand notices, is directed to strictly enumerate the specific amounts, the banks, and location, they must communicate to the public in simple language.

“Therefore, beginning from today 8th November,. 2022, the Abuja Municipal Area Council has fully resumed revenue enforcement services all over the Council.

“At this juncture, I wish to reiterate that no one is authorized to collect revenue by cash or individual or company account. Rather, it must be the one officially opened by the Area Council.

“For purposes of emphasis, I wish urge all corporate organization, clients and residents to critically examine the account numbers so provided on the demand notices to avoid being defrauded.

“May I emphasise that this policy is in line with our vision for rapid economic recovery, good governance, and accelerated developmentwe cannot be doing one thing always and think we are progressing.

“We remain committed to delivering on the much-desired dividends of democracy across the 12 electoral wards of the Area Council as we will soon unveil other innovative policies for the benefit of the council and electorate. We cannot achieve this without the cooperation of the general public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to say that it is a crime for clients to give money to unauthorized personsmeant for the council.

“While thanking the general public for understanding our position, I also wish to commend gentlemen of the press for helping us out with clear and balance reportage of developments.”