AMAC secretary now COVID-19 negative- Candido

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi
Adamu Candido, Monday said the council secretary,
Hajiya Ramatu Abisola Abdullahi has been declared negative of
coronavirus by the Nigeria Council for Disease Control (NCDC).
She was earlier said to be positive.
Candido stated this at the press briefing held at the
council secretariat in Abuja Monday. He said the secretary who tested
positive two weeks ago has regained her health status.
He said following the situation, the 22 top management staff of AMAC,
including himself voluntarily submitted themselves for the COVID-19
test and they all came out negative. He called on AMAC
residents to make themselves available to NCDC for test.
The AMAC boss recalled that the reason why AMAC COVIC-19 case is top
on the list in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was
because of the population. He added that the course of the community
infection was that the residents are refusing to corporate with NCDC
for their own test.
“It was observed that many people in AMAC were not adhering to the
rules in place. The active case search should have overwhelming
results as there was community transmission in every community in
AMAC.
“I want to reiterate that COVID-19 is real and everyone needs to take
responsibility for their health,” Candido stated.
He stated further that the council has been relating with the
traditional institutions because they are primary custodian to their
people. He added that any of them that aided and abetted any patient
would be punished.
He said the council secretariat has been fumigated for
coronavirus pandemic free to ensure safety of essential workers.
