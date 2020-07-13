AMAC secretary now COVID-19 negative- Candido

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi

Adamu Candido, Monday said the council secretary,

Hajiya Ramatu Abisola Abdullahi has been declared negative of

coronavirus by the Nigeria Council for Disease Control (NCDC).

She was earlier said to be positive.

Candido stated this at the press briefing held at the

council secretariat in Abuja Monday. He said the secretary who tested

positive two weeks ago has regained her health status.

He said following the situation, the 22 top management staff of AMAC,

including himself voluntarily submitted themselves for the COVID-19

test and they all came out negative. He called on AMAC

residents to make themselves available to NCDC for test.

The AMAC boss recalled that the reason why AMAC COVIC-19 case is top

on the list in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was

because of the population. He added that the course of the community

infection was that the residents are refusing to corporate with NCDC

for their own test.

“It was observed that many people in AMAC were not adhering to the

rules in place. The active case search should have overwhelming

results as there was community transmission in every community in

AMAC.

“I want to reiterate that COVID-19 is real and everyone needs to take

responsibility for their health,” Candido stated.

He stated further that the council has been relating with the

traditional institutions because they are primary custodian to their

people. He added that any of them that aided and abetted any patient

would be punished.

He said the council secretariat has been fumigated for

coronavirus pandemic free to ensure safety of essential workers.