AMAC to spend N8.2bn in 2019

Abdullahi Candido, the Chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), yesterday presented an estimated N8.2 billion budget for 2019 as against N6.92 billion this year.

Presenting the budget at the AMAC legislative chambers in Abuja, Candido said the 2019 Budget of Hope was envisioned to be a budget hinged on consolidation of the gains and success stories of the

council.

He said the budget was a painstaking effort of relevant stakeholders who had the masses and progress of the council at heart, adding that it would also capture the wishes of the people.

Mr Candido said the administration had allocated N4.1 billion for recurrent expenditure, representing 49.17 per cent and N4.2 billion for capital expenditure, representing 50.83 per cent of the budget.

He said the personnel cost was N2.8 billion representing 33.51 per cent and the overhead was N1.29 billion.

He said the increase was mainly due to provision for staff promotion arrears, annual increment and possible recruitment of confidential secretaries and potential salary increase.

“The thrust of AMAC capital project in 2019 will be completion of many ongoing projects over new ones,” he said.

The chairman said the entire budget and planning had been predicted to give hope to electorate to deliver on campaign promises.

According to him, allocating 51 per cent of 2019 budget to capital projects is to demonstrate strong commitment to continue to develop infrastructures across the 12 wards of the council.

Candido said the overhead cost had been decreased by 52.27 per cent as part of the government strategy to ensure delivery of value for money and eliminate wasteful expenditure.

The chairman also noted that the administration had begun payment to complete projects and to reconcile liabilities and settle legitimate claims.

“As responsible administration, we decided that clearing backlog was an important priority.”

Mr Candido, however, expressed hope that the council would expedite action accordingly to commence implementation soon.

(NAN)

