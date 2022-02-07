Amaechi becomes first Dan Amanar Daura

Emir of Daura Alhaji Faruk Umar has urged political leaders in the country to build bridges of understanding across political and regional divides in the interest of the country’s unity and sustainable development.

Alhaji Faruk Umar made the call over the weekend at his palace in Daura on the occasion of the turbaning of the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi as the first Dan Amanar Daura.

The emir noted that Nigeria could only achieve its development goals if leaders inculcate the values of mutual love and respect among the diverse ethnic groups in the country.

While describing Amaechi as a bridge builder that has supported President Muhammadu Buhari both in and out of office, the emir said the minister was turbaned in appreciation of his loyalty to the emirate.

He listed the ongoing rail project from Kano to Daura to Katsina to Maradi and the University of Transportation, Daura, as some of the projects that have endeared Amaechi to the people of Daura.

Our correspondent reports that the event was attended by friends, family, political associates, all Rivers state traditional rulers and well-wishers of the transport minister.