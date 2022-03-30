Amaechi decry lack of technology to detect activities on railway tracks

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has decried the lack technology worth N3billion that could detect human activities or foreign activities on all railway tracks across the country .

Amaechi who noted this on Tuesday while inspecting the Abuja-Kaduna railway track that was bombed by terrorists.

He said if they had gotten the approval, they would have used the N3billion and saved lives of Nigerians plying the trains.

According to him, they can secure the locomotives and secure lives.

He said: “ I had warned earlier that it is important they get us this approval because human lives would be involved. Since that warning till today, we have had two similar incidents.

“The cameras in the train cannot pick what is happening outside. What we need is a camera that shows 100 metres away from the train.

“Then, we can take precaution but we have done all we need to do in the Ministry of Transportation and we have forwarded to them for approval but we have not gotten approval.

“If those items were here, drones alone will tell you that there are people around the rail tracks because there are drones, there are equipment that pick sensors if you touch the track but unfortunately the process has not been able to get us that approval for us to import those items.”

On the figures persons missing during the incident, the minister said they don’t have all the figures of missing persons, kidnapped and those injured .

He however, said there are eight casualties.

“There are 25 persons in the hospital and the total number of passengers are 398.

“So, we have to wait on the security and the Kaduna state government and the Nigerian Railway Cooperation ( NRC) are all trying to make contact with those on the manifest.

“There are few persons who are not on the manifest like the staff of the NRC, staff of the cleaning contractor, they are not on the manifest and we may not be able to completely account for them but those on the manifest, calls are being made to reach them.”

Continuing, he said

“ Beyond the drones, we need helicopters.

“The solution is not in running away from the militants or the bandits. The solution is providing the technology that lets you know that they are around.

“Even if they get us approval, it will take some months to acquire them from overseas to install them. We need to do that to enable us see from Kaduna-Abuja, Itakpe-Warri and from Lagos-Ibadan railways, so that we don’t continue to lose lives because lives are important”.